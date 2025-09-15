SC-appointed SIT gives clean chit to Reliance’s Vantara; cites full regulatory compliance

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara has given a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre run by the Reliance Foundation at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The report was submitted on Friday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to the SC, which perused the submissions on Monday.

The SIT, in its report, said that the acquisitions were in accordance with regulatory laws and recorded the satisfaction of the authorities on all statutory compliances.

The SC's two-judge bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale, after taking into record the submissions of the SIT, noted that the authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issue of compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

"We have gone through the summary of the report. It notes erudite regulatory compliance. It notes that stakeholders also presented views. Authorities have expressed satisfaction with the regulatory compliance,” said the top court, and added that it would “go by the report” of the SIT and indicated that no further individual grievances would be entertained.

During the arguments, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Anant Ambani's Vantara, pleaded to the SC that a “quietus” be given to the controversy once and for all.

“There is some degree of commercial confidentiality that has to be maintained. This facility is one of its kind in the world. We do not want that tomorrow there are reports appearing in The New York Times. We must have a decent burial on this issue,” Salve added and opposed the SIT report to be made public.