SC refuses to examine plea over sexual assault, custodial torture of minor boy by Gujarat Police; asks to approach HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to examine and pass any orders on a plea alleging sexual assault and custodial torture of a 17-year-old boy by Gujarat Police.

The SC asked the petitioner to move to the High Court, noting that "we have all sympathies for you. We have all sympathies for you, but why did you not approach the HC?" the Bench of the apex court told the lawyer.

The plea was filed by the petitioner, the sister of the victim.

The top court's two-judge Bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, asked the lawyer appearing for her to move to the Gujarat High Court for relief in the case.

The Supreme Court on Friday, September 12, decided to hear on Monday the plea alleging sexual assault and custodial torture of the 17-year-old boy by Gujarat Police.

Rohin Bhatt, lawyer for the sister of the victim, sought a direction from the top court to set up a court-monitored SIT (Special Investigation Team) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which does not include Gujarat cadre police in the alleged torture and sexual assault.