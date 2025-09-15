SC reserves order on suo motu PIL over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved the order in a suo motu PIL in connection with the lack of functional CCTVs in police stations for September 26.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, the Bench of the apex court suggested and observed the need for a Control Room. It would ensure that there is no human intervention, highlighting that in case any camera goes off, it is immediately noted.

"That is the only way the issue can be tackled. Initially, there has to be inspection of every police station, and, we will think of involving a few IITs, to provide a solution so that every CCTV is monitored at a particular place and the 'monitoring' should not be by human, but all by AI," observed, a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.

The apex court had in 2018 ordered the installation of CCTVs (Closed Circuit Televisions) cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.

Earlier, on September 4, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated there were 11 deaths in police custody in Rajasthan in the past eight months.