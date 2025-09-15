UP CM Yogi reaches out to Patanis following firing at their residence

LUCKNOW: Two days after the firing incident at Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s parental home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with her father, Jagdish Singh Patani, late Sunday night over the phone to get details of the incident. He assured the Patani family of all necessary help, stating there was no need to be afraid.

“No matter where the criminals are—even if they are underground—the UP Police will find them. The government is with you,” the CM told Jagdish Patani.

Meanwhile, Khushboo Patani, Disha’s sister, released a video message emphasizing the importance of self-defence and security.

“Today, in this 'Kalyug', you never know what might happen. Nothing is certain—whether you're a public figure or not. It has nothing to do with that,” she said.

Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, held a press conference at 12 noon on Monday, where he informed media persons about CM Yogi's late-night call.

“He expressed concern and assured us that the entire state stands with us. He specifically assured that there would be no negligence at any level regarding our family’s security,” said Patani.

According to police sources, planning for the firing incident at the Patani residence began on July 30, after Khushboo Patani protested against a controversial statement made by religious figure Aniruddhacharya about women.

Khushboo’s video, shared on July 30, sparked considerable controversy and was also linked to statements made by another religious leader, Premanand Maharaj. This reportedly angered gangsters Goldie Brar and Rohit Godara, who then orchestrated the firing at around 3 AM on Friday, September 11, 2025, to spread fear.