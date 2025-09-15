UP CM Yogi reaches out to Patanis following firing at their residence

LUCKNOW: Two days after the firing incident at Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s parental home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with her father, Jagdish Singh Patani, late Sunday night over the phone to get details of the incident. He assured the Patani family of all necessary help, stating there was no need to be afraid.
“No matter where the criminals are—even if they are underground—the UP Police will find them. The government is with you,” the CM told Jagdish Patani.
Meanwhile, Khushboo Patani, Disha’s sister, released a video message emphasizing the importance of self-defence and security.
“Today, in this 'Kalyug', you never know what might happen. Nothing is certain—whether you're a public figure or not. It has nothing to do with that,” she said.
Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, held a press conference at 12 noon on Monday, where he informed media persons about CM Yogi's late-night call.
“He expressed concern and assured us that the entire state stands with us. He specifically assured that there would be no negligence at any level regarding our family’s security,” said Patani.
According to police sources, planning for the firing incident at the Patani residence began on July 30, after Khushboo Patani protested against a controversial statement made by religious figure Aniruddhacharya about women.
Khushboo’s video, shared on July 30, sparked considerable controversy and was also linked to statements made by another religious leader, Premanand Maharaj. This reportedly angered gangsters Goldie Brar and Rohit Godara, who then orchestrated the firing at around 3 AM on Friday, September 11, 2025, to spread fear.
Police sources stated that the interrogation of local criminals in Bareilly was ongoing. Authorities believe that one of the two shooters was local and had thorough knowledge of the area, while the other was an outsider. SP City Manush Pareek is leading the investigation to gather clues.
Under the direction of SP Traffic Muhammad Akmal, surveillance footage is being examined from both city and rural areas. The surveillance cell is also tracing mobile tower dumps and suspicious numbers, officials said.
By the evening of the incident, a significant development occurred: notorious gangsters Goldie Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the attack. In a Facebook post, Rohit Godara threatened:
“This is the fate of those who speak against Sanatan Dharma and revered saints. This is just the trailer; the full picture is yet to come.”
According to police, the criminals are believed to have entered Bareilly via the Jhumka intersection from the Delhi–Bareilly highway. However, they did not use the same route to escape. After the firing, they reportedly took City Station Road, crossed Fort Bridge, and passed through Mini Bypass intersection, reaching Vilaydham. CCTV footage captured their presence at these locations.
The assailants eventually reached the Nainital Highway on a motorcycle. As a result, police are now reviewing surveillance footage from 72 hours before and after the attack on September 11–12.
In response to the incident, Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya has formed six teams, including the Cyber Cell, Surveillance Cell, and Special Operations Group (SOG), to track down and apprehend the shooters.