'Will not go anywhere henceforth': Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi that he will remain with NDA at Bihar rally

"But, that is a thing of the past. I could never be comfortable with those people. They always indulged in mischief when we shared power... I am now back. And, I will not go anywhere henceforth," said the JD(U) supremo, evoking a smile and applause from the PM.

Kumar lauded Modi for the measures taken by the Union government for the state, and made a special mention of the budget presented earlier this year, which had a number of announcements, including establishment of a National Makhana Board, which was inaugurated by the PM at Purnea.

The chief minister also touched upon recent moves of his government, including making 125 units of power free and a hike in social security pensions.

Before ending his speech, Kumar turned towards the female crowds present at the venue, and urged them to stand and salute the PM.

The women promptly got up, greeted Modi with folded hands before bursting into a round of applause.

Earlier, the prime minister launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea district.