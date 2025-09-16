3 killed, more than 120 evacuated in 24 hours as rains batter parts of Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Three people have died and more than 120 were evacuated amid heavy rains in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Department said on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams were involved in evacuations in the affected districts, the department stated in a release.

Heavy rains pounded five out of eight districts in Marathwada on Monday, with Beed receiving the highest 143.7 mm of rain, followed by Nanded with 131.6 mm and Jalna with 121.4 mm in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

Rivers ran in spate, and low-lying areas were flooded, disrupting normal life, with Beed and Ahilyanagar being the worst affected.

According to officials, rescue and relief operations were conducted in these areas, and more than 120 people were evacuated safely.