4,271 voters in single house: AAP alleges major irregularity in UP electoral rolls

LUCKNOW: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged large-scale irregularities in the electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh, claiming that 4,271 voters have been found enrolled in a single house in Mahoba district.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "Yesterday I told you about two houses in Mahoba where 243 and 185 voters were found, which was shocking. Today I have found another case where 4,271 voters are registered in a single house. If there are 4,271 votes in one house, the family should have around 12,000 members. Someone will have to find such a large family."

Singh also alleged that "vote theft" started in Uttar Pradesh with the collusion of the BJP and the Election Commission.

In a sarcastic remark, the AAP leader said, "I want to tell the owner of this house (in Mahoba), if he contests the village pradhan's election, he will win. No one else needs to vote (other than his family members)."

Singh claimed that in the village where this house is located, there are around 16,000 voters in total, making the alleged anomaly even more serious.

He also targeted the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance over land allotment in Bihar's Bhagalpur, alleging that the state government gave 1,050 acres of land to industrialist Gautam Adani's group for three power plants at a nominal price of Re 1 per acre for 25 years.