Crops over 42.84 lakh acres damaged by heavy rain in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Over 42.84 lakh acres ready-to-harvest crops got badly damaged in the torrential rain in Maharashtra.

According to the Maharashtra agriculture minister Duttaray Bharne, the 17, 85,714 hectares (42.84 lakh acres) of standing and ready to harvest crops got damaged. Nanded is one of the worst-affected districts, where 7.28 lakh hectares of crops got badly impacted, following 2.03 lakh hectares of crops damaged in Wasim district.

In Yavatmal district, 3.18 lakh hectares, while 1.57 lakh hectares in Dharashiv, 1.77 lakh hectares in Akola, 47,266 hectares in Solapur, and 89,782 hectares of crops in Buldhana district were ruined in the heavy rain.

In the torrential rain, impacted affected districts are Hingoli, Parbhani, Amravati, Jalgaon, Wardha, Sangli, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Chandrapur, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Raigad, Nagpur, and Pune.

The most suffered crops include soybean, maize, cotton, urad, tur, moong while other places, vegetables, fruit crops, millet, sugarcane, onion, jowar and turmeric crops have also been affected.