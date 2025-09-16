If only all cases are settled so expeditiously: Jairam Ramesh's dig after SC closes case against Vantara

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court closed a case against zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre Vantara following an SIT clean chit, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said if only all cases were dealt with and settled so expeditiously and categorically.

The Congress general secretary and former environment minister said that when it chooses to, the Indian judicial system, which is defined by long delays, moves with the greatest of speed.

"On August 25, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the affairs of Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre established by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar.

The SIT, comprising four distinguished members, was directed to submit its report by September 12, 2025," he said.

The SIT submitted its report in a "sealed cover", and on September 15, 2025, the Supreme Court accepted its recommendations and closed the case, which had been triggered by a public interest litigation filed on August 7, 2025, he pointed out.

"If only all cases are dealt with and settled so expeditiously and categorically -- of course, without this mysterious 'sealed cover' business!" Ramesh said.