Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla says AI must serve humanity, not control it

DEHRADUN: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday delivered a strong message on Artificial Intelligence, asserting that AI "must always serve humanity and should not be allowed to become a tool for controlling human beings." He emphasized the critical need for AI to be deeply rooted in spiritual wisdom and ethical responsibility, stating that "only then can it become a force for societal good."

Birla made these remarks while delivering the inaugural address at an international conference titled "Faith and Future: Integrating AI with Spirituality" at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar on Tuesday. The event is a collaboration with the Future of Life Institute (USA).

Underlining the true purpose of technology, Birla stated, "The true purpose of technology is to enrich and elevate human experience, not to replace it." He acknowledged the challenges AI presents, but also highlighted its potential for innovative solutions.

Calling for India's core strengths of morality and truth to be shared globally, Birla proposed that AI could serve as a powerful medium to disseminate the nation’s ancient wisdom and knowledge systems worldwide.