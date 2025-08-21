Gemini, Grok, ChatGPT, Perplexity: Which AI plan is right for you?

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) grows in India, more companies are launching premium subscription plans at discounted rates for Indian users. A look

Gemini premium

Google’s AI, Gemini, now has a Pro plan in India priced at ₹1,950 per month. It unlocks Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most advanced AI model, which is far more powerful than the free version. With Gemini Premium, users can write better code, analyze large amounts of information, and create fresh ideas with ease. One of the biggest advantages of Gemini is that it works inside Google apps people already use. In Gmail and Docs, it can write emails, create documents, summarise long texts, and check grammar. In Google Meet, it improves video quality by fixing lighting and background noise.

The plan also comes with creative tools like Veo 3 Fast and Flow, which generate high-quality images and short videos from text prompts. For researchers and students, the Deep Research feature can scan hundreds of websites and produce a detailed report within minutes. To top it off, Gemini Premium gives 2 TB of Google Drive storage and exclusive access to NotebookLM, a research and writing assistant that can even create audio summaries.

ChatGPT Premium: Go, Plus, and Pro

OpenAI has introduced India-specific pricing, making ChatGPT more affordable than ever. The highlight is ChatGPT Go, a new entry-level plan available only in India at ₹399 per month. It includes GPT-5 access, 10× more messages, image generations, file uploads, and 2× longer memory compared to the free plan. However, Go does not include video generation (Sora), connectors, or deep research, which are part of higher plans. For power users, the ChatGPT Plus plan costs ₹1,999 per month. It adds GPT-4o access, advanced video creation with Sora, connectors for third-party apps, and research tools. For businesses and developers, ChatGPT Pro is available at ₹19,900 per month, offering enterprise-grade features, priority access, and early testing of new tools.

The introduction of Go at ₹399 with UPI support shows OpenAI’s push to bring AI to students, freelancers, and everyday users in India.