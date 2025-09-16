No integrated medical course in JIPMER for now

NEW DELHI: The proposed integrated medical course, combining MBBS and BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) at JIPMER in Puducherry, has been put on hold following strong protests from modern medicine practitioners.

The proposal, prepared by the Auroville Foundation and announced with great fanfare by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, on May 27 at the JIPMER campus, offered a five-year degree course with a one-year internship to award the dual degree.

This paper was the first to write about the new integrated course to be introduced at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

After the TNIE story went viral, angering medical doctors, JIPMER, in a short statement on September 13, said, “It has come to the notice of JIPMER that there have been media reports regarding the introduction of a dual degree programme integrating MBBS and BAMS at the Institute.

“The Institute hereby categorically clarifies that there is no move to introduce any such programme at JIPMER as of now,” the institute said.

According to RTI activist Dr KV Babu, who filed a series of RTIs on the burning issue ever since the minister’s announcement in May, “JIPMER is clearly saying that ‘as of now’ there is no move to introduce any such programme. What about later?”

He stated that the RTI replies he has received clearly indicate that the institute proposed the integrated course and that the centre was keen to launch it.