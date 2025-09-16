SC protects Bollywood actor Alok Nath from arrest in Haryana marketing scam case

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Bollywood actor Alok Nath, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order protected him from arrest in connection with a fraud case related to an alleged shady marketing scheme in Haryana.

"No coercive steps to be taken against the petitioner (Alok Nath) by the respondents till the next date of hearing in the case," said a two-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Mahadevan.

While issuing notice to the Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea, the court asked them to file their replies on Nath's plea.

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded to the top court that his client was also seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs.

"In the same case, another actor, Shreyas Talpa, also an accused, got relief from this court. We want the same for the present petitioner (Alok Nath) as well," the lawyer prayed to the top court.