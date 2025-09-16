SC protects Bollywood actor Alok Nath from arrest in Haryana marketing scam case

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Bollywood actor Alok Nath, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order protected him from arrest in connection with a fraud case related to an alleged shady marketing scheme in Haryana.
"No coercive steps to be taken against the petitioner (Alok Nath) by the respondents till the next date of hearing in the case," said a two-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Mahadevan.
While issuing notice to the Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea, the court asked them to file their replies on Nath's plea.
During the course of the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded to the top court that his client was also seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs.
"In the same case, another actor, Shreyas Talpa, also an accused, got relief from this court. We want the same for the present petitioner (Alok Nath) as well," the lawyer prayed to the top court.
The case pertains to a complaint filed by 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil against 13 people, including actors and brand ambassadors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath.
He alleged that both the actors promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd as brand ambassadors. Antil, in his complaint, alleged that the society committed a "serious crime of cheating the public through financial schemes".
The society was formed under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, and it started functioning in many states, including Haryana from 2016.
"Its main functions were to provide savings schemes like fixed deposit and recurring deposit. It presented itself as a trustworthy, safe financial institution and carried out massive publicity to attract and convince investors. The model was based on multi-level marketing, which rapidly increased the number of investors," Antil in his complaint stated.
He further stated that, promising better returns, the society assured investors that their money would be safe and the maturity amount would be paid on time.
"They did so initially for a few years, but later on delayed the payment by making the excuse of system upgradation," he also stated. Antil also claimed that investors and agents approached the society officials, but were given false assurances.