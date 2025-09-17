India rejected third-party mediation during Operation Sindoor: Pakistan

Pakistan’s top diplomat said that India had rejected any third-party role in mediating bilateral disputes during Operation Sindoor, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington brokered a ceasefire.

During an interview with Al Jazeera on Modany, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had “not sought” US mediation, adding that India had made its opposition to third-party involvement clear.

The remarks follow Trump’s repeated claims since May that US mediation averted a nuclear war. India has consistently dismissed this, asserting that the ceasefire resulted from direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both nations.

Dar stated Pakistan sought a ceasefire after India's strikes, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informing him India doesn't support outside involvement.

"Incidentally, when the ceasefire offer came throughSecretary Rubio to me on the 10th of May... I was told that there would be a dialogue between Pakistan and India at an independent place... When we met on the 25th of July during a bilateral meeting with Secretary Rubio in Washington, I asked him 'What happened to those dialogues?', he said, 'India says that it is a bilateral issue," Dar said.