Move trial court for Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case transfer: SC tells Suneetha

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that the trial court should be approached for a more in-depth investigation into the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.
His daughter, Dr Suneetha Narreddy, had moved the Supreme Court seeking a detailed investigation into her father’s (YS Vivekananda Reddy) murder, and for the transfer of the case from the CBI Special Court in Andhra Pradesh to the CBI Special Court in Hyderabad.
Moreover, Suneetha Reddy also stated in her petition that the bail of the key accused should be cancelled. The CBI has already filed charge sheets in the Viveka murder case.
Taking these factors into consideration, the bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh of the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the charge sheet had already been filed, and if such applications were entertained, the investigation would take a decade.
The court suggested that a petition be filed in the trial court for further investigation.
The Supreme Court not only permitted such a petition to be filed in the trial court within two weeks, but also directed the trial court to conduct a hearing on the merits and decide within eight weeks of the petition being filed. Senior Advocate Siddhartha Luthra, arguing on behalf of Suneetha in the Supreme Court, contended that her father was allegedly murdered and that blood stains in the house may have been wiped off.
He further alleged that attempts were being made to tamper with evidence in the case.
On the other hand, the CBI, responding to Suneetha’s petition, said that its investigation had concluded, and in response to her plea for further investigation, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju told the Supreme Court that the probe would be resumed if the court so ordered.
The Supreme Court had, in its 2022 order, transferred the trial of the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Vivekananda Reddy from Andhra Pradesh to the Special CBI Court in Hyderabad, after noting that “it is a fit case for transfer to a state other than AP.”
Suneetha also sought directions for police protection for all witnesses and for a speedy and expeditious investigation and trial of the case.
Vivekananda Reddy was the brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who is no more, and the uncle of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.