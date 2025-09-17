Move trial court for Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case transfer: SC tells Suneetha

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that the trial court should be approached for a more in-depth investigation into the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

His daughter, Dr Suneetha Narreddy, had moved the Supreme Court seeking a detailed investigation into her father’s (YS Vivekananda Reddy) murder, and for the transfer of the case from the CBI Special Court in Andhra Pradesh to the CBI Special Court in Hyderabad.

Moreover, Suneetha Reddy also stated in her petition that the bail of the key accused should be cancelled. The CBI has already filed charge sheets in the Viveka murder case.

Taking these factors into consideration, the bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh of the Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the charge sheet had already been filed, and if such applications were entertained, the investigation would take a decade.

The court suggested that a petition be filed in the trial court for further investigation.