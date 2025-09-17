Nation

Patna High Court orders Congress to remove AI-generated video featuring PM Modi and his mother

The clip was posted on the official X handle of the Indian National Congress, Bihar unit, reportedly on September 10.
Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video on PM Modi
Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video on PM Modi(Photo | IANS)
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to remove an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms.

The clip was posted on the official X handle of the Indian National Congress, Bihar unit, reportedly on September 10.

A Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice P. B. Bajanthri and Justice Alok Kumar Sinha passed the interim order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Vivekanand Singh on September 15.

The Court also issued notices to the Union Government, the Bihar Government, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, the Election Commission of India, and Rahul Gandhi.

Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video on PM Modi
FIR over AI-generated video by Congress on PM Modi, his late mother

Sanket Gupta, convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, had filed a complaint with the North Avenue Police Station, alleging that the video "maligned the Prime Minister's image, grossly violating law, morality, and women's dignity."

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen dreaming about his late mother, who criticizes him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar.

Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video on PM Modi
PM Modi attacks Congress, RJD after his mother was 'abused' in Bihar
Patna High Court
AI-generated video
PM Modi and his mother

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com