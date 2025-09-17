Patna High Court orders Congress to remove AI-generated video featuring PM Modi and his mother

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress party to remove an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms.

The clip was posted on the official X handle of the Indian National Congress, Bihar unit, reportedly on September 10.

A Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice P. B. Bajanthri and Justice Alok Kumar Sinha passed the interim order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Vivekanand Singh on September 15.

The Court also issued notices to the Union Government, the Bihar Government, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, the Election Commission of India, and Rahul Gandhi.