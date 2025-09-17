CM Mann launches global fundraiser for Punjab flood relief and rehabilitation

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Chardi Kala’, a global campaign to raise funds for the state government’s rehabilitation efforts for flood victims.
According to initial estimates, the state has incurred losses amounting to approximately Rs13,800 crore, with 2,300 villages submerged and five lakh acres of crops destroyed.
In a video message, Mann further stated that 2,300 villages were submerged, over 2 million people were affected, five lakh acres of crops were destroyed, 56 precious lives were lost, and seven lakh people have been rendered homeless.
Mann added that 3,200 government schools have been damaged, 19 colleges reduced to rubble, 1,400 clinics and hospitals ruined, 8,500 kilometers of roads destroyed, and 2,500 bridges collapsed.
He emphasized that the initial estimate of the losses is around Rs 13,800 crore, but the actual damage may be even greater.
Calling it the most horrifying tragedy in Punjab’s history, CM Mann said this is also the state’s greatest test. He asserted that Punjab has never bowed down in times of crisis, but has always stood tall with strength and courage.
He praised the resilience and unity of the people, saying that during the floods, youth risked their lives to save others, gurdwaras and temples opened their doors and served food to the distressed, and the entire state stood together as one big family, which he called Punjab’s greatest strength.
He said that now is the time to move beyond relief and begin the process of rehabilitation, as farmers need to sow their fields again, children need to return to school, and families need to rebuild their homes.
Mann said that this is why the state government has launched Mission Chardi Kala, which signifies strength even in sorrow, and hope even in darkness.
He appealed to every Punjabi, every citizen of India, industrialists, artists, charitable trusts, and all Punjabi brothers and sisters across the world to support the state in this time of need.
Issuing a clarion call, he urged everyone to come together and hold Punjab’s hand, adding that they should open their hearts and support the state generously.
Mann assured that every single rupee of their contribution will be used with complete honesty and transparency, solely for rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts.
He urged the people to contribute by visiting www.rangla.punjab.gov.in.
Expressing hope, he said that Punjabis will once again prove that Punjab never gives up — it always remains in Chardi Kala.
Mann also informed that a special war room has been set up in his office to directly oversee all activities related to Mission Chardi Kala. He added that he will personally monitor these efforts on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to review the ongoing flood relief efforts.
He directed them to visit the flood relief camps and other affected areas daily to ensure that people do not face any kind of inconvenience.
He also briefed them about Mission Chardi Kala, reiterating that every single penny collected under the mission will be spent on the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.