CM Mann launches global fundraiser for Punjab flood relief and rehabilitation

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday launched ‘Mission Chardi Kala’, a global campaign to raise funds for the state government’s rehabilitation efforts for flood victims.

According to initial estimates, the state has incurred losses amounting to approximately Rs13,800 crore, with 2,300 villages submerged and five lakh acres of crops destroyed.

In a video message, Mann further stated that 2,300 villages were submerged, over 2 million people were affected, five lakh acres of crops were destroyed, 56 precious lives were lost, and seven lakh people have been rendered homeless.

Mann added that 3,200 government schools have been damaged, 19 colleges reduced to rubble, 1,400 clinics and hospitals ruined, 8,500 kilometers of roads destroyed, and 2,500 bridges collapsed.

He emphasized that the initial estimate of the losses is around Rs 13,800 crore, but the actual damage may be even greater.

Calling it the most horrifying tragedy in Punjab’s history, CM Mann said this is also the state’s greatest test. He asserted that Punjab has never bowed down in times of crisis, but has always stood tall with strength and courage.

He praised the resilience and unity of the people, saying that during the floods, youth risked their lives to save others, gurdwaras and temples opened their doors and served food to the distressed, and the entire state stood together as one big family, which he called Punjab’s greatest strength.

He said that now is the time to move beyond relief and begin the process of rehabilitation, as farmers need to sow their fields again, children need to return to school, and families need to rebuild their homes.