SC reduces jail term of man convicted of rape of minor from 20 years to seven

The Supreme Court has reduced the jail sentence of a man convicted of the rape of a minor from 20 years to seven after noting that the evidence on record, including the FIR, victim's deposition, and medical report, did not establish penetrative sexual assault under Section 3 of the POCSO Act.

The apex court said that at most Section 354 (Assault with intent to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9(m) POCSO (Aggravated sexual assault on a child below 12 years) could be established.

"Neither medical reports nor the statement of the victim and her mother supported the charge of penetrative assault. Instead, the allegations amounted to sexual assault without penetration. Consequently, the conviction under Section 376AB (Rape) of the IPC and Section 6 POCSO was set aside and replaced with a conviction under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 10 POCSO. The sentence was reduced to five years under IPC and seven years under POCSO, to run concurrently, while retaining the fine of ₹50,000 as compensation to the victim," said a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and including Justice Joymalya Bagchi, in its recent order.

Earlier, the trial court in Chhattisgarh sentenced the convict, Laxman Jangde, to 20 years in jail, which was also upheld by the state High Court.

Senior lawyer Ranji Thomas, appearing for the appellant/convict, argued before the apex court that from the FIR, subsequent statement of the victim recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the deposition of the victim-girl before the court during trial, it was clear that the offence under Section 376 AB, as well as under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, is not proved.

"The allegation is that the appellant had touched the private parts of the victim and put his hand in his sexual organs. The said allegation, which has been reiterated, both before the court in a statement recorded, and as also during trial, would clearly not bring the behaviour under the purview of Section 376 AB of the IPC and also, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act since there has not been actual rape committed on the victim as there was no penetration. For the same reason, submission is that Section 6 of the POCSO Act would also not be attracted because there was no penetrative sexual assault," Thomas argued.