Supreme Court: Devotees’ money not for building marriage halls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stay the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court’s order that quashed government authorisations for building marriage halls with funds from five temples at various locations in Tamil Nadu.

“The money offered by devotees is not meant for the construction of these marriage halls. It may be for the improvement of the temple,” observed the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The apex court was hearing an appeal challenging the HC decision quashing the government orders allowing the construction of marriage halls with funds belonging to five TN temples.

In its August 19 order, the HC held that the government’s decision to construct marriage halls for rental purposes by giving them for wedding functions wasn’t within the definition of “religious purposes”.