Tejashwi slams CM Nitish Kumar, calls him 'cheat minister' during his Bihar Adhikar Yatra

PATNA: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, branding him ‘Cheat minister’ and not chief minister.

Addressing a rally at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna rural on the second day of his Bihar Adhikar Yatra, Tejashwi promised the state's people to make a new Bihar that will provide employment, respect, and security. He alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was copying his ideas and policies that he announced earlier. “He is copying the ideas for welfare schemes announced by me during my public meetings in the past,” he told the gathering.

“Whatever schemes I announced for the welfare of people, he adopts them. After the formation of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, I announced the ‘Mai-Bahen Samman Yojna’ under which every woman would get Rs 2,500 monthly in her bank account. Nitish Kumar has announced a one-time loan of Rs 10,000 for women. Just to grab women’s votes, he comes up with such schemes. That is why I call him a ‘cheat minister’ and not chief minister,” he added.

RJD leader claimed that people were furious with present dispensation in the state due to rampant corruption, unemployment, and rising crime. “People are tired of corruption, unemployment and rising crime. They want a change, a new government that can ensure a corruption-free and crime-free state,” he told the gathering during his ongoing Bihar Adhikar Yatra, which he launched from Jehanabad on Tuesday.