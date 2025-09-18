14 feared dead as landslides, flooding hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli villages

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand continues to reel under a relentless onslaught of cloudbursts and torrential rains, with the death toll climbing to a staggering 36 in the last 24 hours.

The latest tragedy struck Chamoli district's Nandnagar block on Thursday, where a ferocious cloudburst is feared to have buried 14 people under a deluge of debris.

Rescue teams have so far recovered one body.

The escalating crisis follows Wednesday's extreme weather events, which claimed 22 lives, with 18 bodies already recovered.

The state now grapples with widespread destruction, particularly in the already vulnerable Chamoli region.

Nandnagar, nestled along the Nandakini and Chuphalagadh rivers, bore the brunt of Wednesday night's fury. A catastrophic cloudburst left an entire family and nine other individuals – a total of 14 people – missing, while two have been reported injured.

Residents of Banjarbagad, Moksh Dhurma, and surrounding areas described an "apocalyptic scene" of devastation.

Desperate villagers, managing to contact District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, pleaded for urgent assessment and relief.

Official information from the State Disaster Management Department confirms the grim reality. From Kuntrilagga fali in Nandnagar, the entire family of Kunwar Singh (42), his wife Kona Devi, and their two sons, Vikas and Vishal, are all unaccounted for.

Deveshwari Devi and Narendra Singh from the same village are also missing.

The tragedy extends to Sarapani village, where 70-year-old Jagdhatha Prasad and his wife, Bhaga Devi, have vanished. In Dhurma village, Guman Singh and Mamta Devi are also among the missing.