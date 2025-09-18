Ahmedabad plane crash: Two families of victims sue Boeing, Honeywell in US over faulty fuel switches

NEW DELHI: Two families who totally lost four members in the ghastly June 12 Dreamliner crash of the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight which caused 260 deaths have filed a lawsuit in the US against two firms that manufactured fuel switches for the aircraft. The family’s contention is that faulty switches have allegedly caused the crash.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kuldip Ishrani, a vernacular journalist in Gujarat who has been providing pro bone guidance to the families of the victims told this newspaper, “The kin of the Paghadal and Patel families who died on board the flight have filed the case in the U.S on Tuesday.”

This is in connection with the deaths of Kantaben Dhirubahi Paghadal, Naavya Chirag Paghadal, Kuberbhai Patel and Babiben Patel, he said. “Their kin are based both in Ahmedabad and in the UK. The compensation sought by the families is not known,” he added.