Bihar Congress protests land allotment to Adani power plant in Bhagalpur

PATNA: Congress on Thursday took out a protest march in the state capital to express its displeasure over the allotment of 1050 acres of land to Adani Group for setting up a power plant at Pirpaithi in Bhagalpur district.
The march, led by state Congress president Rajesh Ram, began from Sadaquat Ashram and culminated at Rajendra Babu Memorial in Bansghat. Party workers raised slogans against the government and the industrialists throughout the rally. Leader of the legislature party in the assembly, Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan, and former state chief Madan Mohan Jha were prominent among those who participated in the protest march.
A heavy police deployment was made in the wake of a protest march taken out by the Opposition party. Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram,
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Ram alleged that land of farmers was acquired by the state government against their wishes. “The farmers were held hostage when they wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on September 15,” he added. The
Congress state chief claimed that farmers were forced to sign the agreement for their land for the proposed power plant. “We will fight for justice of these farmers. Congress will not remain silent on the issue,” he told the gathering.
Congress secretary in-charge Shahnawaz Alam alleged that 10 lakh trees would be felled to pave the way for setting up the power plant with a capacity to generate 2400 MWs. The power plant will be set up in three phases with each to generate 800 MW of electricity. “We had heard about vote theft. Now it’s about theft of trees,” said Shahnawaz, while slamming the NDA government at the Centre and in the state to work for the benefit of the Corporate Houses. He dubbed the allotment of land as ‘land scam’.
Congress leaders said that the agitation would continue as farmers’ land had been allotted to a Corporate House at a token price of Rs 1 per year. He said that the foundation stone of the proposed power plant at Pirpaithi was laid by PM Narendra Modi.
Earlier, the first meeting of newly formed state election committee was held at party office to discuss the election strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. All the 39 members authorised the party high command to select candidates for the election.