Bihar Congress protests land allotment to Adani power plant in Bhagalpur

PATNA: Congress on Thursday took out a protest march in the state capital to express its displeasure over the allotment of 1050 acres of land to Adani Group for setting up a power plant at Pirpaithi in Bhagalpur district.

The march, led by state Congress president Rajesh Ram, began from Sadaquat Ashram and culminated at Rajendra Babu Memorial in Bansghat. Party workers raised slogans against the government and the industrialists throughout the rally. Leader of the legislature party in the assembly, Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan, and former state chief Madan Mohan Jha were prominent among those who participated in the protest march.

A heavy police deployment was made in the wake of a protest march taken out by the Opposition party.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Ram alleged that land of farmers was acquired by the state government against their wishes. “The farmers were held hostage when they wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on September 15,” he added. The