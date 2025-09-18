Confusion reigns as NEET-UG Round 2 counselling result announced, withdrawn and then restored

NEW DELHI: In a confusing turn of events that caused panic among NEET-UG 2025 aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday announced the Round 2 seat allotment results, then withdrew them due to a data error, and later clarified that the results remain unchanged.

The confusion arose after the MCC, which is responsible for announcing the final results, posted on its official website that a government medical college had accidentally submitted double the number of available seats. This led to the allocation of non-existent seats to candidates.

The MCC initially said it had halted the entire reporting process and would revise the seat allotment. However, within a few hours, it issued another notice stating that the results remain unchanged.

In its notice, the MCC said, “In supersession of the earlier notice dated 18.09.2025 at 4:30 pm, it is hereby clarified that the result remains unchanged as declared on 18.09.2025 at 11:40 am. Hence, the candidates are advised to download the allotment letter and proceed for reporting as per the schedule without any change.”