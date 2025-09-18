Delhi court restrains gag order against journalists, questions defamation claims by Adani Group

Appearing for Guha Thakurta, senior advocate Trideep Pais argued that based on the September 6 order, AEL can ask intermediaries to remove whatever they thought was "unverified" and "defamatory".

“The urgency is that intermediaries have been asked to remove multiple articles. Who will determine what will be defamatory has been left to the plaintiff (AEL). That’s my problem with this order,” Pais said.

“It has nowhere been stated how the material is defamatory. There is no reasoning as to how a prima facie case was made out… These companies have 300 media managing units. Today, the plaintiff can write to Google saying please remove this,” Pais said.

Judge Chaudhary asked, “Has this order been served to you? Until then, it cannot be binding on you.”

He also questioned AEL, saying, “If you have been defamed, you should specify the quantum of damages. Here, you are only asking the court for a declaration.”

The judge also questioned AEL regarding what was defamatory in the content shared by Guha Thakurta.

Senior Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia, appearing for AEL, cited an article that compared Adani’s ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Elon Musk’s closeness with US President Donald Trump. The piece alleged that Modi promoted Adani abroad at India’s expense and that rules were bent in the company’s favour.

Judge Chaudhary, however, questioned how this could be defamatory.

“The article is only saying you are friends with the PM,” he remarked, further asking AEL if its shares had fallen because of such posts and whether a prima facie case could be made out.

Ahluwalia argued that repeated articles had been published to damage AEL’s reputation and said a fair journalist would have backed claims with evidence.

“Should I wait for the shares to fall?” he asked.

After hearing this, Judge Chaudhary questioned whether Guha Thakurta had verified his claims and why he had not made the data public.

Replying to the question, Pais said that the material was available but the court had not identified what was prima facie defamatory, and no legal notice was served.