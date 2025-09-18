Editors Guild voices 'deep concern' over orders directing media platforms to remove content on Adani Group

NEW DELHI: Several journalists and content creators said they have received notices from YouTube and the government regarding the removal of "unverified and ex facie defamatory" content related to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) following a court order, a development termed "troubling" by the Editors Guild of India.

The Guild voiced "deep concern" over the recent order of a Delhi court that restrained nine journalists, activists and entities from publishing or circulating "unverified, unsubstantiated and ex facie defamatory" reports about AEL, and directed the removal of such content within five days.

"More disturbingly, the order further empowers the corporate entity to keep forwarding URLs and links of any content it considers defamatory to intermediaries or government agencies, who are then obliged to remove such content within 36 hours," the Guild said in a statement here.