‘Inside information, voter deletion, black and white evidence’: Key takeaways from Rahul’s fresh vote theft allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched yet another scathing attack on the Election Commission of India, accusing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of "protecting vote thieves."

Addressing a special press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, the former Congress chief presented what he described as proof to substantiate allegations of mass vote deletion in a constituency in Karnataka.

"I'm going to show black and white proof that the Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy. I'm also going to show you how it is done," he said.

Gandhi said that he was making the statements fully aware of his responsibility as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader also said that he has been getting help from within the Election Commission.

"We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. I am making it clear that we are now getting information from inside the Election Commission, and this is not going to stop," he said.

Gandhi alleged that over the years, in different elections, "some forces" have been systematically targeting millions of voters across India with the deletion of votes. He alleged that the votes of communities, including Dalits, minorities, OBCs and Adivasis who were voting for the opposition, were specifically targeted.

Key allegations raised by Rahul Gandhi:

1. Massive vote deletion in Karnataka constituency

Rahul Gandhi alleged that in the Aland constituency of Karnataka, a stronghold of the Congress, over 6000 votes were deleted using the names of different voters, who were unaware of the exercise.

"Somebody tried to delete 6018 votes. We don't know the total number of votes that were deleted in Aland in the 2023 election. They are much higher than 6,018, but somebody got caught deleting those 6018 votes, and it was caught by coincidence," Gandhi said.

"What happened was that the booth-level officer there noted that her uncle's vote was deleted, so she checked who deleted her uncle's vote, and she found that it was a neighbour who deleted the vote. She asked her neighbour, but they said I did not delete any votes. Neither the person deleting the vote nor the person whose vote was deleted knew. Some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote," he said.