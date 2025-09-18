Rahul Gandhi's allegations on vote theft are baseless, incorrect: ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a quick response to rebut Rahul Gandhi’s yet another 'voter deletion’ charge on Thursday, said all the allegations made by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha are ‘incorrect’ and ‘baseless’.
In his latest allegation, Rahul Gandhi alleged that voters, especially from the Congress’ booths, and communities, who preferably were their voters, deleted using software. He alleged that over 6,000 votes were deleted alone in the Aland assembly constituency in Karnataka.
The Commission in an official statement said, “No Deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi. No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person.”
The poll panel said in 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for deletion of electors in Aland Assembly constituency and an FIR was filled by authorities of the ECI itself to investigate the matter.
“As per records, Aland Assembly Constituency was won by Subhadh Guttedar (BJP) in 2018 and BR Patil (INC) in 2023,” the Commission noted.
Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, in a separate social media post responded, saying that all the incorrect applications were rejected, and an FIR was filed in the matter in 2023.
In the detailed statement, the Karnataka CEO said that the Electoral registration Officer (ERO) in Aland received 6,018 Form 7 applications in December 2022, which were submitted online using various apps such as NVSP, VHA and GARUDA. “Suspecting the genuineness of such a large number of applications submitted online for the deletion of electors’ names in the constituency, each application was verified,” he said.
“Only 24 applications were found to be genuine and another 5,994 were found to be incorrect. Accordingly, 24 applications were accepted and 5,994 incorrect applications were rejected and not deleted,” the statement read.
The Karnataka CEO further said that the ERO lodged an FIR with the Inspector of Police, Aland Police Station in Kalaburagi district, based on the inquiry findings in February 2023. “Based on the instructions given by ECI, the CEO, Karnataka, has handed over to the Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi district, on 06.09.2023, all the available information with the Commission for completing the investigation,” the statement further read.