Rahul Gandhi's allegations on vote theft are baseless, incorrect: ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a quick response to rebut Rahul Gandhi’s yet another 'voter deletion’ charge on Thursday, said all the allegations made by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha are ‘incorrect’ and ‘baseless’.

In his latest allegation, Rahul Gandhi alleged that voters, especially from the Congress’ booths, and communities, who preferably were their voters, deleted using software. He alleged that over 6,000 votes were deleted alone in the Aland assembly constituency in Karnataka.

The Commission in an official statement said, “No Deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi. No deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person.”

The poll panel said in 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for deletion of electors in Aland Assembly constituency and an FIR was filled by authorities of the ECI itself to investigate the matter.

“As per records, Aland Assembly Constituency was won by Subhadh Guttedar (BJP) in 2018 and BR Patil (INC) in 2023,” the Commission noted.