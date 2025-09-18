Rahul Gandhi calls CEC 'protector of vote thieves'; says will present more proof soon

NEW DELHI: Over a month after making his ‘atom bomb’ claims against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over vote theft in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura Assembly segment, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged large-scale irregularities in the state’s Aland constituency.

He said that 6,018 voter names were allegedly deleted in a systematic manner using software.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar accusing him of protecting the ‘vote thieves’ and demanded that the ECI must release evidence to the Karnataka CID within a week.

"ECI must stop protecting vote thieves. They should release all incriminating evidence to the Karnataka CID within a week," he said.

Gandhi added that although the Karnataka CID had sent 18 letters in 18 months to the ECI seeking destination IPs, device ports and OTP trails of the fake Form 7 applications, the poll body has not responded so far.

Presenting evidence of vote theft in Aland, he claimed that the deletions were targeted in the top 10 booths where Congress holds strong influence and had won 8 of them.