Bombay HC receives second bomb threat in a week, found to be hoax

The Bombay High Court received its second bomb threat email within a week on Friday morning, prompting a swift security response. The threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, temporarily raised alarm at the court premises in south Mumbai.

The email, claiming a bomb blast was imminent, was sent to the court’s official address early in the day.

Security agencies, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad, were immediately deployed to conduct a thorough search.

“No suspicious items were found during the sweep,” an official confirmed. Court proceedings resumed as per the regular schedule.

This is the second such incident in recent days. A similar threat was received on September 12, which led to a temporary suspension of court hearings. A case was registered at the time against unidentified individuals.

Police are continuing their investigation into both threats.

