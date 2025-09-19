Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz claims house arrest, flays authorities

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that he has been denied permission for second consecutive Friday to offer prayers at the Jama Masjid here.

"For the second consecutive Friday, I have been denied permission to go to Jama Masjid," the Mirwaiz said in a post on his X handle.

The Hurriyat chairman earlier stated that he was placed under house arrest on Wednesday night after the demise of former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat.

"At will, the authorities curb our basic rights.Heavens would not have fallen if we had been allowed to participate in the 'janazah' of Prof.Bhat Sahib, and offer 'duas' for the departed soul. Are the authorities so afraid of the dead!" the Mirwaiz said.