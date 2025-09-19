Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights till October 24 in sixth consecutive extension

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Friday extended the airspace closure for Indian aircraft and airlines for one more month, till the morning of October 24. This will be the sixth time that the neighbouring country is extending its airspace restrictions. India is yet to respond to this move.

A fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Friday. The existing airspace closure by both countries lasts till September 24, 5.29 am.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attacks in Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, both countries closed their airspace to each other.The reciprocal closure has been extended every month by India and Pakistan before the expiration of the deadline.

Asked about India’s stance, an official in the Aviation Ministry said, “We have not received any directive as of now (Friday late night).“

India is expected to reciprocate the gesture shortly with its own NOTAM.

A NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.