‘Stepmother can’t get family pension under IAF rules’

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that under the Indian Air Force (IAF) rules, a stepmother couldn’t be considered for a family pension, as she is distinct from the natural mother in both legal and relational terms.

The Centre made these submissions to the apex court while responding to a plea filed by a stepmother, Jayashree Y. Jogi, who challenged an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order denying her special family pension.

Jogi’s plea, filed in the top court, said her deceased son was an active airman and was dining at the Air Force mess when he died under mysterious circumstances on April 28, 2008. The air force claimed he died by suicide. Jogi raised her stepson after his biological mother died and was thereby seeking a family pension from IAF.