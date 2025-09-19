Zapad 2025 stirs Europe, India participated in multinational exercise

NEW DELHI: Amidst concerns from European countries about the multinational military exercise Zapad 2025, the Indian Armed Forces participated in the joint drills organised by Russia and Belarus. There are also reports of United States officials joining the exercise.

Nations in Eastern Europe have been watchful of these maneuvers. During the previous Zapad-2021 exercise, Russian troops moved westwards, which is said to have played a role in the subsequent conflict with Ukraine.

Speaking about Zapad 2025 on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to the Ministry of Defence’s earlier statement regarding India’s participation and objectives. "I would also like to point out that several other countries, including NATO members, such as the US, Turkiye and Hungary, are also participating in the exercise as observers," said Jaiswal.

In response to the activity, Poland deployed around 40,000 soldiers along its borders, and patrolling was conducted by jets from other European countries.