Centre declares Punjab floods disaster of 'severe nature'; seeks damage assessment report within three months

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government has declared the Punjab floods a disaster of 'severe nature'.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to send an assessment report of the damage caused by floods within three months.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has suspended three officers who were posted at the Madhopur headworks, which is on the Ravi River.

Two of the 54 gates of the Madhopur barrage on the Ravi River, downstream of the Ranjit Sagar Dam, gave way during the heavy rain on August 28, thus leading to flooding in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts.

Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 16, intimated the state government the decision recognising the severity of the floods.

It was said that in such conditions, financial aid is provided through the State Disaster Response Fund, supplementing it with funds from the National Disaster Response Fund after assessment based on the visit of an inter-ministerial team.

Also, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Jitin Prasada had visited flood-hit areas in Pathankot and Gurdaspur to assess the damage.

Punjab Chief Secretary, KAP Sinha, yesterday convened a meeting of heads of all departments and deputy commissioners to prepare a detailed assessment report.

The decision would mean higher allocation of funds; exact details of the implications of the MHA order were being examined, said sources.