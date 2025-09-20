Dependence on other nations is India's biggest enemy, 'self-reliance' only solution, says PM Modi

Targeting Congress, PM Modi said the talent of young people was suppressed after Independence by the then ruling party which brought restrictions like "license Raj".

"As a result of consistently ignoring inherent strengths of India, the country couldn't achieve the success it truly deserved even after six to seven decades of freedom," Modi said and blamed 'prolonged entanglement in the license-quota regime and isolation from global markets' as the main factors.

"When the globalisation era began, the then governments focused solely on imports, which led to scams of thousands of crores," he said.

"These policies caused significant harm to India's youth and prevented the nation's true potential from emerging," he added.

Citing India's shipping sector as a major example of the damage caused by flawed policies, Modi remarked that India was historically a very vibrant ship building industry.

"Ships built in India's coastal states once powered domestic and global trade. Even fifty years ago, India used domestically built ships, with over 40 percent of its import-export conducted through them. Till 50 years ago, our trade was carried out by 40 per cent ships made in India, but this has now come down to just 5 per cent," the PM pointed out.

He said India pays a staggering USD 75 billion or approximately Rs 6 lakh crore every year to foreign shipping companies for their services.

"Can people imagine how much money has been paid in freight to other countries over the past seven decades? This outflow of funds has created millions of jobs abroad. If even a small portion of this expenditure had been invested by earlier governments in the domestic shipping industry, the world would have been using Indian ships today, and India would be earning lakhs of crores in shipping services", the PM added.

"Chips (semiconductor chips) or ships, we must make them in India," Modi said, adding that domestic ports are the backbone of India's rise as a global maritime powerhouse.

PM Modi said India's maritime sector is now moving towards next-generation reforms. He announced that from today, all major ports in the country will be freed from multiple documents and fragmented processes.

"The implementation of 'One Nation, One Document' and 'One Nation, One Port' Process will simplify trade and commerce", he said.

He highlighted that during the recent monsoon session, several outdated laws from the colonial era were amended. He said a series of reforms have been initiated in the maritime sector, and five maritime laws have been introduced in a new form.

These laws will bring major changes in shipping and port governance, he added. The PM said a historic decision has been taken to strengthen the maritime sector (with) large ships now accorded the infrastructure status.