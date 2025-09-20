SC rejects Varavara Rao’s petition seeking changes in his bail conditions

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, submitted that the activist has been out on bail for four years but his health is deteriorating. Grover stated that Rao’s wife used to take care of him earlier but she has shifted to Hyderabad.

He said there is no one to look after him at present and the trial is also not likely to be completed anytime soon. On August 10, 2022, the the top court granted bail to Rao on medical grounds. The apex court said: “He is 82 years old. He has been in custody for two- and-a-half-years. Though chargesheet (has been) filed, some of the accused (are) still not apprehended and matter has not been taken up for framing of charges against accused before court.

The Telugu poet was arrested on August, 28, 2018, from his home in Hyderabad and was an under-trial in the Bhima Koregaon case.