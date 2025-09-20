Uttarakhand reels under unprecedented monsoon deluge,263 dead this year in rain-related disasters

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is grappling with an unprecedented monsoon onslaught that has claimed over 263 lives and deluged the Himalayan state with 70 percent more rainfall than normal this year. The relentless downpour, far exceeding average monthly figures, has triggered widespread devastation, with Bageshwar and Dehradun emerging as the worst-affected districts.

On Tuesday, the state experienced particularly extreme rainfall. Sahastradhara recorded a staggering 264.0 mm in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am, dramatically surpassing its previous all-time record of 212.6 mm set on September 3, 1924. "The intensity of rainfall in such a short period is truly exceptional and a cause for serious concern," stated a senior Met Department official. Maldevta also experienced a significant downpour, registering 149.0 mm, while Dehradun district received 66.7 mm of rain that day – an astonishing 1136% higher than normal levels.

Further highlighting the severity, the state capital, Dehradun, has recorded a staggering 446.5 mm of rainfall since September 1 – a colossal 160 percent above its normal average for the period. This figure dangerously nears the total rainfall recorded in September 2019 (489.9 mm), which was the highest in the past decade.

The human toll paints a grim picture. As of Saturday, the death count surpassed 263, with Nainital and Tehri Garhwal each reporting 47 fatalities, closely followed by Pithoragarh with 40. These figures underscore the widespread impact across the mountainous terrain.