Yasin Malik claims long-standing engagement with RSS leaders, Shankaracharyas

NEW DELHI: The jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, widely regarded as a pioneer of armed militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, has made a series of shocking claims in an affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court.

These include announcing a ceasefire after a deal with the Centre, meetings with several Prime Ministers, business tycoons, RSS leaders, two Shankaracharyas and others.

Malik also claimed that his visit to Pakistan and meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed was orchestrated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and that then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh thanked him for engaging with Hafiz Saeed.

In the affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, Malik, who was awarded a life sentence by an NIA court in 2022, claimed to have held sustained dialogue with the RSS leadership.

“In 2001, the Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation facilitated a marathon meeting between me and RSS leaders at New Delhi’s India International Centre. The session lasted for five hours,” Malik alleged in the affidavit.

“Instead of keeping an arm’s length distance from me — or rather not touching someone like me with a ten-foot pole — the RSS leadership chose to engage directly,” Malik said, claiming he received repeated invitations to the residence of Admiral K. N. Suri, chairperson of the Vivekananda International Foundation, a think tank often linked with the RSS.

“Admiral Suri frequently invited me to his residence in New Delhi for luncheons and also to the India International Centre,” the affidavit alleged.

According to Malik, a Kashmiri Pandit leader, Surender Amardhar, linked to the RSS, visited his residence in Srinagar with the same purpose of dialogue and outreach.