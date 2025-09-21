Centre taking undue credit for lowering GST rates, move was initiated by state: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Centre was taking undue credit for lowering GST rates, though the move was initiated by the state.

Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, said a "GST savings festival" will begin from the first day of 'Navratri' on Monday, which, coupled with the income tax exemption, will be a "double bonanza" for most people.

Without naming the Prime Minister, Banerjee said, "We are losing Rs 20,000 crore as revenue, but we are happy about the lowering of GST. But why are you (Modi) claiming credit for it? We had sought a lowered GST. It was our suggestion at the GST Council meeting."

Observing that the state has not been given any compensation to mop up resources due to the projected loss of Rs 20,000, she said, "Rules are different for the BJP-ruled states that follow their own ways without interference by the Centre to raise their own revenues. But we cannot."

"Give us our dues. Don't withhold our due central funds," Banerjee reiterated.

She alleged that the Modi government has not released over Rs 1.92 crore as central project allocations in several schemes such as MGNREGS.

"You are taking away our money, causing difficulties for us to run state-sponsored welfare projects like Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu. We will continue to run our social welfare schemes nevertheless," she said.

The Centre has no work other than giving speeches, the TMC supremo alleged.