GST realised 'One Nation, One Tax' dream, says PM Modi in address to nation

Prime Minister, in his address to nation on Sunday, spoke on how GST reforms will bring happiness to every family, will accelerate India's growth story.

His address to the nation, comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into effect.

The new GST rates, which will result in the prices of a lot of consumer products being reduced, will kick in from Monday, September 22.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week said that the GST reforms will infuse Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy, leaving people with more cash in hand that otherwise would have gone as taxes.

About 99 per cent of goods under the 12 per cent GST slab currently will move to 5 per cent.

The rejig will also result in 90 per cent items under 28 per cent tax slab coming down to 18 per cent bracket.