PM Modi calls NextGen GST game-changer, says reforms will make essentials affordable

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the NextGen GST measures reflect the vision of a “Swasth Bharat” by making essential food items, cooking necessities, and protein-rich products more affordable for families across India.
Responding to the GST rationalisation announced on Wednesday, Modi said in a series of posts on ‘X’ that the reforms are another step towards empowering dairy farmers, enhancing value addition, and making dairy products more accessible to households.
“The contribution of our Annadatas has been pivotal in strengthening India’s rural economy and ensuring nutritional security for millions. Through initiatives like the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, support for cooperatives and continuous reforms, our government remains committed to transforming India’s dairy sector,” he said.
The Prime Minister added that together with schemes like Ayushman Bharat and POSHAN Abhiyaan, the reforms reaffirm the commitment to better health, balanced nutrition and an improved quality of life for every citizen.
Describing the last decade as one of “bold reforms,” Modi said the journey has included corporate tax cuts to spur investment, GST to create a unified market, and personal income tax reforms to enhance ease of living. The NextGen GST reforms, he said, continue this effort by making the system “simpler, fairer, and more growth-oriented,” while India’s fiscal discipline has earned global confidence and better credit ratings.
Calling the new GST a “game-changer,” Modi said simplified slabs of 5% and 18%, lower input costs, faster digital compliance, and rising demand would boost ‘Made in India’ products. He stressed that India’s middle class is at the heart of the nation’s growth journey.
“Through historic income tax cuts and now NextGen GST reforms that make products like TVs, ACs, and everyday essentials more affordable, we are committed to enhancing ease of living and supporting the aspirations of crores of families,” he said.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), calling them the backbone of the economy. He said the GST changes will rationalise rates, simplify compliance, and boost businesses nationwide.
Underscoring the government’s focus on financial security and healthcare, Modi said the reforms, which make life and health insurance more affordable, mark an important milestone in the mission of “Insurance for All by 2047.”
“Together, we move towards a Swasth and Samarath Bharat,” he concluded.