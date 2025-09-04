PM Modi calls NextGen GST game-changer, says reforms will make essentials affordable

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the NextGen GST measures reflect the vision of a “Swasth Bharat” by making essential food items, cooking necessities, and protein-rich products more affordable for families across India.

Responding to the GST rationalisation announced on Wednesday, Modi said in a series of posts on ‘X’ that the reforms are another step towards empowering dairy farmers, enhancing value addition, and making dairy products more accessible to households.

“The contribution of our Annadatas has been pivotal in strengthening India’s rural economy and ensuring nutritional security for millions. Through initiatives like the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, support for cooperatives and continuous reforms, our government remains committed to transforming India’s dairy sector,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that together with schemes like Ayushman Bharat and POSHAN Abhiyaan, the reforms reaffirm the commitment to better health, balanced nutrition and an improved quality of life for every citizen.