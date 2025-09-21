Congress slams Modi government’s 'shameful' Palestine policy as others recognise Palestinian statehood

NEW DELHI: As Australia, Canada, and the UK announced their decisions to recognise Palestine as a state, the Congress party on Sunday sharply criticised the Modi government, describing India’s policy on Palestine over the past 20 months as “shameful and one of moral cowardice”.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, noted that Australia, Canada, and the UK have only now recognised Palestine, with more countries expected to follow.

“India formally recognised Palestinian statehood way back on 18 November 1988,” he pointed out.

“But India’s policy in regard to Palestine, especially over the past 20 months has been shameful and one of moral cowardice,” Ramesh wrote on X, in an apparent reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reminded that India was among the first countries to recognise Palestine in November 1988.

“At the time, and throughout the valiant struggle of the Palestinian people, we showed the world the way by standing for what was right and upholding the values of humanity and justice on the international stage,” she said on X.