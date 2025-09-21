Congress slams Modi government’s 'shameful' Palestine policy as others recognise Palestinian statehood

NEW DELHI: As Australia, Canada, and the UK announced their decisions to recognise Palestine as a state, the Congress party on Sunday sharply criticised the Modi government, describing India’s policy on Palestine over the past 20 months as “shameful and one of moral cowardice”.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, noted that Australia, Canada, and the UK have only now recognised Palestine, with more countries expected to follow.
“India formally recognised Palestinian statehood way back on 18 November 1988,” he pointed out.
“But India’s policy in regard to Palestine, especially over the past 20 months has been shameful and one of moral cowardice,” Ramesh wrote on X, in an apparent reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reminded that India was among the first countries to recognise Palestine in November 1988.
“At the time, and throughout the valiant struggle of the Palestinian people, we showed the world the way by standing for what was right and upholding the values of humanity and justice on the international stage,” she said on X.
Australia, Canada, and the UK have only now followed suit, 37 years too late, she added.
“And here we are now, our policy towards Palestine in the last 20 months has been nothing less than shameful and devoid of moral rectitude. It’s a sad diminishment of a previously courageous stand,” Priyanka Gandhi stated.
The Congress leaders’ remarks came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Sunday that the UK is formally recognising a Palestinian state, despite vocal opposition from the US and Israel.
Starmer’s announcement followed similar moves by Canada and Australia, seen as a coordinated initiative among Commonwealth nations, according to media reports.
Last month, the Congress strongly deplored the Modi government’s “complete silence on Israel’s unacceptable actions”.
In August, Priyanka Gandhi accused the Israeli state of committing “genocide” and criticised the Indian government for remaining “silent” while Israel “unleashes devastation” on Palestine.
Earlier this month, India voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution endorsing the ‘New York Declaration’, which calls for a peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution.
India’s policy towards Palestine has been consistent, emphasising support for a negotiated two-state solution, which envisions a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel within secure and recognised borders, said Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a Rajya Sabha query in July.
India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023 and the civilian casualties resulting from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Singh added.
India remains deeply concerned about the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, he said in July.