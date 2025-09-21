EC sets September 30 deadline for voter list cleanup prep ahead of SIR

The Election Commission (EC) has directed all state Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to be ready for the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by September 30, indicating that the nationwide voter list cleanup could begin as early as October.

At a recent conference held in Delhi, EC officials asked state CEOs to gear up for the revision exercise within 10–15 days. To streamline the process, a firm deadline of September 30 was set.

State CEOs have been instructed to prepare electoral rolls from their last intensive revision as the baseline for the SIR. Many states have already uploaded these lists to their official websites. For instance, Delhi has published its 2008 electoral roll, while Uttarakhand is using its 2006 list. In Bihar, the 2003 roll is serving as the reference point.

Most states last conducted SIRs between 2002 and 2004, and the EC says mapping of current electors to historical rolls is nearly complete. Following Bihar, the EC plans to roll out the SIR nationwide.

The key objective of the Special Intensive Revision is to identify and remove illegal foreign migrants by verifying voters' place of birth, a move that gains urgency amid ongoing crackdowns in several states on undocumented migrants from countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The cleanup comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, where the updated and verified electoral rolls will play a critical role.