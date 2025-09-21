Lakhs gather in Guwahati to bid final farewell to Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: All roads in Guwahati on Sunday led to Sarusajai Stadium, where the mortal remains of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg were laid to rest.

The “Ya Ali” fame singer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in Singapore on Friday. He had travelled to the country to take part in the 4th Northeast India Festival, which was cancelled following his tragic death.

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, the entire state of Assam virtually came to a standstill. Lakhs of grieving people from across the state and beyond visited Sarusajai Stadium to pay their last respects to the hero – a composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, and above all, philanthropist.

Noting the unprecedented turnout, the state government decided to keep the mortal remains for one more day on Monday. Earlier, a three-day state mourning had been announced.

“More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, the stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.