Zubeen Garg's wife makes emotional plea for "peace", defends manager against FIRs

GUWAHATI: In a video message shared on musician Zubeen Garg's official Instagram, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed fans with folded hands, asking for peace during her late husband's final journey.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who won hearts across the country with songs like "Ya Ali," passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. He was 52.

On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought to Guwahati from Delhi, where thousands of emotional fans gathered to pay their respects.

Thanking fans for their love, Saikia said, "I'm asking everyone to come together--Zubeen is finally coming home. When he was with us, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen always gave that love back. I hope his final rites are peaceful. The police and state authorities are fully supporting us during this time."

Reacting to the FIRs lodged against Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sarma, she said, "Siddharth, who has been like a brother to him from the start, will be coming along as well. You all remember that in 2020, when Zubeen had that severe seizure, we had to take him to Mumbai for further treatment. During the lockdown, when everything was closed, Siddharth made sure we had food and supplies, and even brought Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus."