Mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg brought home

GUWAHATI: The mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg was brought to Guwahati from New Delhi in a special flight on Sunday morning.
Tens of thousands of people had been waiting outside the airport and along a road in the city since Saturday night in anticipation of the arrival of the legend – a composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, and above all, philanthropist and young generation’s heartthrob.
The mortal remains will be taken straight to the singer’s residence at the Kahilipara area of the city and then, to the Sarusajai Sports Complex to enable people to pay their last respects during the day on Sunday. People have come to Guwahati from across the state and beyond and they are still coming.
Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the mortal remains of the cultural icon at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Sarma reached the national capital on Saturday evening to receive the mortal remains.
He placed floral wreath on the coffin carrying the embalmed body of the singer at around 12.55 am. He also laid a gamocha on the coffin. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, senior officials of Assam and the central governments and admirers also paid floral tribute.
Before the coffin was lifted, those who had gathered there sang the popular song 'Mayabini' as Garg had requested everyone to sing this song when he was no more.
The voice of millions, Garg had drowned on Friday while swimming at Lazarus Island, Singapore. He was 52. He had gone to participate in the 4th Northeast India Festival.
Meanwhile, the chief minister appealed to legions of fans and admirers not to gather at the singer’s residence so that the bereaved family could spend some time with the mortal remains of the singer. Garg is survived by his wife and father.
The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning from 20 to 22 September.
A pall of gloom has descended on Assam and beyond its borders following the tragic demise. Life has come to a standstill in the state with people spontaneously observing a bandh.