Mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg brought home

GUWAHATI: The mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg was brought to Guwahati from New Delhi in a special flight on Sunday morning.

Tens of thousands of people had been waiting outside the airport and along a road in the city since Saturday night in anticipation of the arrival of the legend – a composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, and above all, philanthropist and young generation’s heartthrob.

The mortal remains will be taken straight to the singer’s residence at the Kahilipara area of the city and then, to the Sarusajai Sports Complex to enable people to pay their last respects during the day on Sunday. People have come to Guwahati from across the state and beyond and they are still coming.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the mortal remains of the cultural icon at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Sarma reached the national capital on Saturday evening to receive the mortal remains.