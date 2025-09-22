Afghan teen who stowed away on flight to Delhi deported on same airline

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old Afghan boy who survived a perilous journey hidden inside the wheel bay of a Kabul-Delhi flight was deported back to Afghanistan on Sunday evening, authorities confirmed to the TNIE.

The boy, who mistakenly believed the aircraft was bound for Iran, boarded KAM Air flight RQ4401 from Hamid Karzai International Airport and stowed away in the rear wheel well. The Airbus A340 landed safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) around 10:20 am, following a 94-minute flight.

His incredible yet dangerous journey raised alarms across Indian and Afghan aviation security establishments.

Sources said the teenager tailed legitimate passengers to bypass security checks in Kabul and entered the aircraft undetected. Security footage later showed him emerging from the aircraft’s wheel bay after landing. A ground handler at Terminal 3 spotted the boy wandering the restricted apron area and alerted authorities.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained the minor, and he was later questioned by immigration officials, CISF personnel, and local police.

“He was sent back on the same airline, KAM Air, Sunday evening at 3:31 pm,” an airport security official said.

“Since he is a minor and entered the country without a visa, he was not penalised. The priority was to return him safely to his family.”