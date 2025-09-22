BJP National President JP Nadda engages traders in Delhi to promote NextGen GST reforms and swadeshi products

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to ensure the benefits of the NextGen GST reforms reach all sections of society, visited the Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Monday. Marking the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, Nadda greeted traders and shoppers across various business outlets.

Nadda, who also serves as the Union Health Minister in the Modi Cabinet, personally visited shops, interacting with traders and shopkeepers as part of the '#Gstbachatutsav' campaign.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla stated that Nadda held extensive discussions with traders about the advantages of the newly introduced NextGen GST reforms. These reforms, which came into effect on Monday, include revised and reduced tax slabs on over 350 essential everyday items.