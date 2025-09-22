BJP National President JP Nadda engages traders in Delhi to promote NextGen GST reforms and swadeshi products

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to ensure the benefits of the NextGen GST reforms reach all sections of society, visited the Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Monday. Marking the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, Nadda greeted traders and shoppers across various business outlets.
Nadda, who also serves as the Union Health Minister in the Modi Cabinet, personally visited shops, interacting with traders and shopkeepers as part of the '#Gstbachatutsav' campaign.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla stated that Nadda held extensive discussions with traders about the advantages of the newly introduced NextGen GST reforms. These reforms, which came into effect on Monday, include revised and reduced tax slabs on over 350 essential everyday items.
During his visit to the markets and while engaging directly with the local business community and shoppers, Nadda reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s call for increased adoption of Swadeshi products. He emphasised the importance of promoting goods that bear the "sweat and earthen fragrance of the youth of India."
He also urged the business community to wholeheartedly embrace Swadeshi, viewing it as a crucial step towards realising a truly self-reliant Vikshit Bharat by 2047. In a post on his "X" handle, Nadda said, "The coming month has many festivals, which will also increase purchases due to the GST reforms, leading to a historic rise in savings. Tax exemptions will bring radical changes in the lives of crores of consumers and promote self-reliance."
He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on the GST reforms, describing the measures as an innovative gift to the people of the country and dubbing it a "GST Savings Festival" coinciding with the festival season.
Shukla added that the BJP national president not only enquired about the status of businesses but also explained in detail the benefits of the GST reforms to both traders and ordinary citizens. “Our party president shared with the traders many benefits of the rationalised GST tax slabs, which are essentially aimed at enhancing the savings of common people,” Shukla remarked.
Nadda’s market visit was not only a gesture of festive goodwill but also a strategic effort to communicate the tangible benefits of the reforms, encourage the use of indigenous products, and strengthen the narrative of an economically empowered and self-reliant India.