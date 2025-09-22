PM Modi hails GST reforms, slams Congress for ‘ignoring’ Northeast

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the next-generation GST reforms, stating that the benefits will significantly impact the lives of people. PM slammed the Congress for ignoring the Northeast when it was in power.

Addressing a crowd in Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar, after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development works worth over Rs 5,100 crore, Modi said families would now experience substantial relief in their monthly budgets.

“Essential items, such as kitchen supplies, educational materials for children, and footwear and clothing, have become more affordable,” he said.

The PM said that despite facing major challenges over the years, his government consistently reduced income tax rates. He announced that GST had been simplified to just two slabs—5 per cent and 18 per cent. He emphasised that many items have become tax-free, and taxes on other goods have been significantly reduced.

He highlighted that building a home, purchasing a scooter or bike, dining out, and travelling have all become more affordable. He affirmed that the GST 'Savings Festival' would be a memorable milestone for the people.